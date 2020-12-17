Reminder: Operation Military Family launches food and financial relief program for veterans impacted by COVID-19

A reminder that veterans are encouraged to apply for a food and financial relief program for veterans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Military Family CEO Mike Schindler said that more than 15 families have been helped in the past week — and the program has a goal of assisting 40 families.

“If you know a military/veteran family that is facing food insecurities this December due to COVID-related issues, please have them reach out to our team through WASERVES.org. We are committing $10,000 to help at least 40 families put food on the table this Christmas season,” Schindler said.

To be considered, the individual needs to be a veteran or caregiver of a veteran, and will be asked a series of questions:

Reason for shortfall What other resources have been requested. How many in the household will this help?

Operation Military Family will also provide — to those interested — a free one-hour consult to help individuals “construct a plan to navigate the volatility and uncertainty and identify potential additional resources that could benefit the recipients moving forward,” Schindler said.

Those who need assistance should visit www.waserves.org and put PAY IT FORWARD /Operation Military Family in the comments box along with your contact information — and the Operation Military Family team will respond.