Restaurant News: We’re makin’ a list… checkin’ it twice

Restaurant News has compiled a list of local restaurants that are offering special holiday meals — for pick-up, to enjoy in your home with family at your table or in multiple locations linked by Zoom or Skype…However you choose to celebrate, there is a plethora of food for your feast.

Heads up to the facts: Most all of our local restaurants are closed on both Christmas Eve and Day… Pick-up of Holiday meal items are mostly arranged for December 23rd… I will call out those who offer otherwise-

Bar Dojo: Pre orders for Bar Dojo’s New Year’s Eve specials began Thursday. The Dojo offers a Seafood Boil, or their Prime Rib Holiday Feast for your NYE celebrations! Pick-up will be Dec. 31; deadline to order is Tuesday, Dec. 29. For more information or to place your order, call 425-967-7267

Bistro 76 offers yummy gifts at their holiday market on Dec. 22, and Christmas take-and-bake options for pick-up, to be served at your table. Still deciding? Bistro 76 offers options for parties. Dates are available from now until Dec. 22, or Jan. 2 on through 2021. Email Cheryl at catering@costadavis.com for menu options.

Chanterelle features four holiday meal options, available for pickup on Christmas Eve between noon and 3 p.m. Visit chanterellewa.com for details on meals and call 425-774-0560 by 7 p.m. Dec. 22 to place your order.

Chef Dane Catering has a take-and-bake holiday menu that you can access here.

Claire’s Pantry will be offering its famous turkey dinner, prime rib dinner and grilled salmon dinner on Christmas Eve for you to take home. Call 425-776-2333 or order online at clairespantry.com.

Demitri’s Woodstone Taverna features a deluxe prime rib feast to go—simply reheat and serve. Order here.

Fire and the Feast offers a special holiday dinner for two featuring sausage-stuffed porchetta with tomato marmalade, creamy polenta, and roasted Brussels sprouts. Fully prepared with at-home reheating instructions included. Last day to order is Dec. 21. Pick-up will be Dec. 23 between noon and 8:30 p.m. There’s also an optional wine pairing available. Order online at fireandthefeast.com

Salt & Iron has made great use of the outside sidewalk space to create opportunities for holiday shopping. There are festive cocktails, curate wine packages and cocktail kits. Stop by their Holiday Boozaar — they make it easy for all of us.

There is one convenient website for takeout at all of Feed Me Hospitality restaurants — and it’s loaded with photos to make you drool too. www.edmondstakeout.com

Scott’s Bar and Grill has you covered for Christmas and New Year’s too: Christmas herb-rubbed prime rib and honey glazed ham dinners are offered for pick up as late as Dec. 24. These come with all the trimmings, special wines and yummy desserts like their award-winning Key Lime Pie. Learn more here. Celebrate the end of 2020 with a special serve-at-home New YEar’s dinner of salmon, fillet of beef or prawns. Order here.

I’ll leave our readers with this admonition: Support all local businesses in our town. They need you more than ever.

Gift cards from any of our local entrepreneurs — restaurants, retail goods purveyors, coffee shops and brewpubs — will be well received. Our shops are diverse enough to fill in any gaps left on your holiday list.

While many spots can provide takeout and may offer “outdoor” dining, others — like Pancake Haus — keep their spirits bright but remain shuttered until restrictions change for safe indoor dining. Keep these spots on your “must see soon” lists.

Please keep up the momentum of support in the New Year. Beginning on Dec. 22, the days will be trending toward more rays of sunshine and with the spring solstice, outdoor dining will be a bit warmer or at least require fewer layers of outerwear.

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.