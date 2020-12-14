Save the date: North Sound Church invites all to Christmas video service, starting Dec. 24

For many Edmonds families, a Christmas tradition is to attend a candlelight service at North Sound Church on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning. While there won’t be an in-person service this year, the church is inviting the community to participate in a special Edmond’s Christmas Zoom service — available on the church website to play anytime on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The video will have all the ingredients of the traditional service: Children acting out the Christmas story and singing Christmas carols, and music including jazz, a virtual choir, a cello solo, and vocals. Plus, Pastor Barry Crane says that “a very brief Christmas talk will close out our time together.”

The link to the service will be available on the church website tarting at 8:30 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, Dec. 24.