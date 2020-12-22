Scene in Edmonds: Boat on the beach

Updated with additional details.

The boat that washed up on the beach near the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday appears to be connected to a medical emergency early Sunday morning at nearby Point Wells.

That’s according to Edmonds police, who referred to a story in Shoreline Area News that shows a photo of the same boat, which Shoreline Fire crews responded to at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. The vessel couldn’t make it into shore, and one of the three individuals on the boat called 911 for a medical emergency.

A woman on board was transported to a local hospital, Shoreline Area News reported.