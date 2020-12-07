Scene in Edmonds: Condo residents collect for food bank Posted: December 6, 2020 57 Residents of Stella’s Landing Condominiums on 3rd Avenue South in Edmonds pose in front of the donations they collected for the Edmonds Food Bank. From left, they are Carol Brayer, Sharon VanKirk, Rick Megenity and Carol Megenity. The group collected enough donations to fill two cars and issued a challenge: “We would like to encourage the other condominium communities in Edmonds to fill three cars,” Carol Megenity said.