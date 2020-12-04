Scene in Edmonds: First ‘event’ in the Edmonds Waterfront Center

Janet Young was turning 94 and wanted to celebrate the milestone in the new Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Janet has been a member of the Edmonds Senior Center for nearly three decades. She fondly remembers, with her signature contagious laugh, the room full of friends and family and the dinosaur cake served at her 80th birthday celebration in the old building, the former Edmonds Senior Center.

Plans for the party were made before the pandemic arrived, so the Dec. 2 date seemed more than doable. Fueling her determination to make that date work was her excitement to see the new building where a room on the second floor was named for her and the Young family for their support and financial contribution to the project.

Not to be deterred by social distancing requirements and no access to the elevator (which is waiting on the final elevator inspection), she arrived on the site with her walker, hardhat, construction vest and beaming smile (beneath the mask). The guest list had been reduced to her daughter Joanne and friend Susan.

“Oh my!” was expressed at every turn as she took in the views and fine finishes of the building. “It’s overwhelming. It far exceeds my every expectation,” she said, catching her breath after summiting the three flights of stairs.

The affair featured hardhat centerpieces, cupcakes, coffee, a candle that played happy birthday, many stories, and much laughter. As we left the building, Janet turned to me and (grabbing my arm) said, “This was the best birthday I’ve ever had.” This was high praise, given that she has had 94 of them.

— By Daniel Johnson, CEO

Edmonds Waterfront Center