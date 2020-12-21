Scene in Edmonds: Giving blood at ECA; drive continues through Dec. 22 Posted: December 20, 2020 47 Edmonds City Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas was among those giving blood last week at the Pop-Up Donor Center blood drive at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The drive runs through Tuesday, Dec. 22.No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. Donors are asked to wear an appropriate face mask during your donation. To make your appointment, visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888. The Edmonds Center for the Arts address is 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Center for the Arts)