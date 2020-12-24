Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club members deliver Christmas food baskets to elementary schools Posted: December 23, 2020 29 Members of the Edmonds Lions Club on Monday morning delivered Christmas boxes to Chase Lake Elementary and Westgate Elementary families. “It’s one of our favorite projects,” said Jim Forgey of the Lions Club. “Members are generous with filling up four to five boxes with food so the families can have a wonderful Christmas dinner. Plus, Trader Joe’s has again supplied the hams.” Club members preparing for the delivery, from left are: Matthew Ulrich, Vern Woods, Sue Charles, Jim Forgey and Bob Moir