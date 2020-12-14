Scene in Edmonds: Point Edwards residents deliver donations to Edmonds Food Bank Posted: December 14, 2020 83 Point Edwards residents pose with food and household items that were delivered Monday to the Edmonds Food Bank. The donations, collected during Point Edwards’ 12th annual Food Drive, filled 10 vehicles and weighed 2,748 pounds. Along with the staples, $1,500 in cash and checks were also donated. This year’s co-chairs were Susan Larson and Cindy Bailey, second and fourth from left, respectively. (Photo by Julia Wiese)