Scout troops offering Christmas tree recycling

Starting Jan.2, area scout troops will be collecting Christmas trees for recycling. Here’s the latest roundup of the dates and times of service offered by various troops as a fundraising activity:
Edmonds/Lynnwood
Troop 319 and 312
Two locations:
– QFC Grocery at 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West
– Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.
Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 2-3 and 9-10 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. both weekends.
Please remove all decorations and tinsel since the trees will be chipped. They can’t accept flocked trees.
~ ~ ~ ~
Troop 300
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 21405 82nd Pl. W., in Edmonds, near Five Corners.
Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, 19719 24th Ave. W. #10, Lynnwood
Saturday and Sunday, Jan 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
Pickup can be scheduled at troop49trees.com for addresses in the greater Lynnwood area.
Donations are appreciated to Troop 49 but not required. Cash, checks, debitcredit card on site. Donate online at: sites.google.com/view/troop49trees/donations-appreciated?authuser=0