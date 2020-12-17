Snohomish County launches web portal aimed at connecting job seekers to local opportunities

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers Wednesday announced the launch of a countywide effort to assist job seekers and companies to keep talent local and preserve, build, and attract long-term partnerships with companies. SnoCoWork.com provides a no-cost resource to employers to post job openings and an opportunity for job seekers to directly connect with local companies.

Snohomish County employers create an account, post open positions, engage with local applicants, and identify promising candidates. Only positions that are based in Snohomish County or can be performed from Snohomish County can be posted on the platform. Job seekers can create a profile, upload resumes, complete applications, engage with employers, and search for open positions.

A recommendation of the Snohomish County Economic and Workforce Recovery Taskforce, the program has been funded through federal CARES Act resources.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted our business community and caused a significant increase in unemployment,” Somers said. “This new tool, SnoCoWork, will be one of the ways to set us down a path toward economic and employment recovery. We know Snohomish County will be well positioned to recover quickly after the pandemic because of partnerships. We appreciate the leadership of Mayor Tolbert and businesses across the county, finding innovative solutions to our economic challenges.”

The SnoCoWork portal was developed by Southam Creative, a Snohomish County firm based in Brier. “SnoCoWork is a critical tool to help our community and neighbors,” said Elliot Mersch, head of Southam’s coding team. “As a small business, this project was meaningful because we know it directly supports our community. I can think of no better way to support those who live in Snohomish County, and my very own neighbors, than by connecting them with employment opportunities to ensure they are able to provide for their families.”

SnoCoWork.com coordinates with businesses across the County and partners with many key organizations, including but not limited to Workforce Snohomish, Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Cascade Industrial Center, the Innovation Center Project, and WSU Snohomish County extension.