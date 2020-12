South County Fire is offering the following online class opportunities this month:

• Home Fire Safety on Wednesday, Dec 9 from 6-7 p.m.

• ACT First Aid & CPR on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 1-2 p.m. or 5-6 p.m.

• Disaster Preparedness for Families on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 6-7 p.m.

Register at southsnofire.org/education.