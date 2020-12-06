Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering and food truck menu for week of Dec. 7

Menu for week of Dec. 7:

Fresh from the truck entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough with choice of side … $11.95

** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with choice of side …$11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with choice of side … $10.95

** Spicy Tuna Sandwich – classic tuna salad with chopped jalapenos, cheddar, tomato on grilled sourdough served with choice of side … $10.95

** BBQ Chicken Quesadilla – chopped bacon, shredded cheese, green onions, cilantro, chipotle bbq sauce on a spinach tortilla served with spicy sour cream with choice of side…. $11.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – ground beef and lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with choice of side $10.95

** Hawaiian Burger – pineapple, sliced ham, provolone, teriyaki mayo on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95

** Avocado Mango Salad – romaine, avocado, mango, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, pepitas, lime pepita vinaigrette …$10.95, optional with chicken $13.95

** Kid’s Pita Quesadilla – shredded cheese melted on grilled pita served with fries … $6.95

** Bowl of 3 Bean Chili – topped with shredded cheese served with pita … $6.95

Take ‘n bake frozen meal selection:

Introducing a new selection. Full selection is listed on the website

** Vegetarian Enchilada – sweet potatoes, black beans, pepper jack cheese, kale in corn tortillas with chili lime carrots … $10

Fun Options:

** Peppermint Brownie….$3.50

Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen

Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Truck Locations:

Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:30 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Thursday – Esperance – 5-6 p.m. — after this Thursday, the truck will be closed Thursdays for the rest of December

Locations and online ordering links available on our website.