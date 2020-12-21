Sponsor spotlight: Your solution to holiday crunch time — Saetia in downtown Edmonds

It’s getting down to holiday crunch time. Rather than going online for last-minute purchase that may not make it on time, consider a purchase from Saetia, in Edmonds. The women’s clothing store features items with a distinct boutique vibe. They celebrate over a decade of dressing some of the most stylish women around town.

The fashions and accessories they feature often can’t be found elsewhere. The owner — a former New York City clothing buyer — is expert at helping gift-buying customers find that simply stunning one-of-a-kind piece. Your gift from Saetia will draw raves from that special gal in your life.

Consider an exquisite scarf to chase away some of the drab winter quarantine doldrums or — since we are all taking so many walks around the neighborhood — how about a great pair of boots? You’re never too old to splash around in the puddles!

On top of all this goodness, gift wrap is included!

Shop owner Noy checks all the boxes. In fact, here’s an idea: Call and purchase gift card(s) for all the lovelies in your life. They will be boxed in darling boxes and delivered curbside if you so desire.

Saetia Shop

120 5th Ave. S., Suite A

Edmonds, WA 98020

425-582-2167

noy@saetiashop.com