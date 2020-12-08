St. Alban’s Church sets next food drive for Saturday, Dec. 12

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold another drive-thru food drive on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Through its other recent food drives, St. Alban’s has collected almost 3,200 lbs. of food and over $3,500 in cash donations, according to Lee Forsberg, St. Alban’s member and one of the drive’s organizers. The church has also donated $6,500 in contributions from congregation members to local food banks.

Lee said that more than half of the people stopping by to drop off food and cash donations were members of the surrounding community and not necessarily members of St. Alban’s.

Food drive organizers recommend that people bring non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items to help those in need. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. Cash and checks are welcome, with checks made payable to “Food Bank.”

Considering the upcoming holiday season, organizers recommend bringing foods that reflect traditional holiday menus.

As in the past, St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations. All staff will be observing full COVID-19 prevention protocols, and contributors are also asked to remain in their cars and wear masks.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.