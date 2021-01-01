State health department says it’s making progress on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Washington State Department of Health said Thursday it continues to make progress with its COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts.

On Wednesday, the health department updated phase 1A guidance, with the goal of expediting vaccine administration efforts across Washington state.

“It is our goal to move vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible within our state and among our COVID-19 vaccine providers, following the prioritization framework for our state, which is informed by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine frameworks and stakeholder engagement within our state over the past few months,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah.

As of this week, 69,349 people in Washington state have received their first dose of vaccine. The health department expects to order second-dose allocations of the Pfizer vaccine this weekend. This means that initial recipients of the Pfizer vaccine will be receiving their second dose soon. The department also expects to start receiving second-dose allocations of the Moderna vaccine the week of Jan. 12. As a reminder, all vaccine recipients must receive two doses of vaccine from the same manufacturer for maximum protection against COVID-19.

The table below is a snapshot of the most recent vaccine supply for Washington state.

Vaccine brand Total number ordered Total number in transit Total number delivered Total number administered* Percent administered* Pfizer 111,150 0 111,150 56,236 51.0% Moderna 171,800 100 171,700 13,106 7.6% Long-term care facilities (Pfizer) 75,075 0 75,075 – – Total 358,025 100 357,925 69,349** 19.4% Numbers as of Dec. 30 at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 30 at 11:21 a.m. Dec. 30 at 11:21 a.m. Dec. 29 at 11:59 p.m. (Total administered divided by total delivered)

*DOH will receive administration data up to 72 hours after vaccines are administered at provider sites.

**Total doses administered does not equal sum of Pfizer and Moderna doses administered due to doses reported without brand identified.

The department anticipates the following for its week three allocation:

Pfizer: 57,525 doses

Moderna: 44,500 doses (this includes 200 doses originally from week two due to order cancellations)

Locations: 43,375 doses will go to 87 sites in 26 counties 58,650 doses will go to support long-term care facilities and 17 tribes and Urban Indian Health Programs



Vaccinations have started for residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Last week, a local long-term care pharmacy began vaccinating as part of the state program. This week and next, under the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, Walgreens and CVS have several onsite clinics planned specifically for long-term care facilities. Walgreens and CVS have a shared goal to complete the first dose of vaccinations in nursing homes in the next three weeks.

The health department said it hopes to know more next week about prioritization decisions in Washington state. The department added it is using the broad ACIP guidance as a framework, but will need to prioritize within it to match projected vaccine supplies. When the document is available, it will be published on the Department of Health website.