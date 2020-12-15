State health department to host webinars this week on COVID-19 vaccine safety

The Washington State Department of Health, in partnership with The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Latino Center for Health, is hosting two online panel discussions to answer frequently asked questions about vaccines in the era of COVID-19. Among the speakers is virologist Dr. Larry Corey, M.D., who has been integral to Fred Hutchinson’s COVID-19 vaccine research and Phase III trials.

The 60-minute webinars, one presented in English and one in Spanish, will take place at the following times:

Making Sense of Vaccines During COVID-19

Dec. 15, 5 p.m.

Partner: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Panelists:

Dr. Larry Corey

Dr. Ben Danielson

Dr. Gretchen LaSalle

Moderator: Louis Shackelford

Registration: Link here

Spanish Language Event

Vacunas contra el COVID: Verdades, mitos y preguntas

Partner: Latino Center for Health

Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Panelists:

Leo Morales, MD, PhD

Matías Valenzuela, PhD

Julian Perez, MD

Santiago Neme, MD, MPH

Moderator: Pablo Gaviria

Registration: Link here

Washington residents can register for each webinar in advance and submit their vaccine questions. For those unable to attend, a link to a recording of the webinar will be emailed to those who registered.

In partnership with the federal government, the health department will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine this week. The department is currently working with local health jurisdictions and tribal entities along with vaccination clinics, additional vendors and many others to begin making the vaccine accessible to Washingtonians.

Washington residents can read the latest version of Washington’s distribution plan here.