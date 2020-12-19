Support local: Bountiful Home and Nursery

We asked readers to share their favorite Edmonds holiday shopping spots, and will pass them as along as we receive them. Friday’s entry, from reader Belina Talbot:

“My favorite place for unique gifts and stocking stuffers for my adult children is Bountiful Home and Nursery on 4th Avenue. It has some one-of-a-kind items and a wonderful room full of kitchen/cooking items that you can’t find anywhere else. Fantastic little shop and nursery in spring and summer with a super helpful owner,” she said.

During COVID-19 restrictions, Bountiful Home and Nursery is offering reservation shopping during store hours, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. You can make a reservation to shop and learn more on the store’s Facebook page.