Support local: Share your favorite businesses for holiday shopping

A reader sent a message of concern Thursday about a favorite Edmonds business — Glazed and Amazed, a ceramics painting and glass fusion studio in downtown Edmonds — that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certainly, Glazed and Amazed is not the only establishment struggling since the pandemic-related restrictions shut down or severely limited how businesses operate. But it inspired us to ask the question of our readers: What’s your favorite local business for holiday shopping and why? Email your thoughts to myedmondsnews@gmail.com — and we’ll highlight it in a roundup in the next day or two.

As for Glazed and Amazed, here’s a summary of what they are offering in lieu of in-studio creations. (Owner Kate Guthrie notes that Glazed and Amazed has an outside table where customers can paint if they are dressed warmly.)

1. Paint-to-go kits with any pottery in the studio. They can be taken home as a paint-at-home kit, which includes five glaze colors with all pottery purchases. Once the pottery is painted, return it to the studio and they will fire it. It will be ready for pickup in five to seven days. There are paint-to-go holiday-themed kits for a snowflake plate, dot Christmas tree and Santa’s little workshop. All the supplies and instructions are included.If the pottery is returned for firing by Monday, Dec. 21, they will have it ready by Christmas Eve for pick up. Customers can come into the studio to shop the pottery or view it at glazedandamazed.com. Orders can be called in by phone for customers who would rather not come directly into the studio. The business is open seven days a week.

2. Gifts for purchase, a new feature at the studio. There are three tables of hand-painted, handmade pottery and fused glass items for sale — and this weekend they will be 20% off, just in time for holiday shopping. Some of these gifts are also for sale at glazedandamazed.com/handcrafted-pottery-and-glass/

3. Glazed and Amazed also has 11 take home acrylic painting kits available for purchase. These are 8 10 canvases with a design traced on them– they supply the paint and brushes and step by step instructions to complete the projects.

4. Gift certificates can be purchased either in the studio or online at glazedandamazed.com/gift-certificates/

5. The studio is also offering clay hand and foot prints by appointment only.