Thanks to her Edmonds neighbors, Billie Brown gets to celebrate her family legacy

Last month we ran the story about Edmonds resident Billie Brown, detailing her lifetime in the music industry as a promoter and norm-busting disk jockey (making it big in a male-dominated field). Her family legacy included father William “Boy” Brown, who played a pivotal role in discovering and promoting a range of R&B, Soul and Zydeco artists while associated with the seminal KJET Radio out of Beaumont, Texas, and her world-famous uncle, the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown.

The story told of growing up to a parade of music notables passing through the family home, the tragic altercation of Boy Brown with Beaumont police that broke his neck and left him paralyzed, and the decades-long efforts of Billie and her siblings to gain official recognition for her father and the other pioneering staff of KJET Radio for their profound influence on the Beaumont – and indeed national – music scene.

And finally all these efforts paid off.

Earlier this year a letter arrived in Billie’s mailbox from Beaumont mayor Becky Aimes inviting her to be one of 15 honored guests at a ceremony on Dec. 8 proclaiming and establishing it as “Boy Brown Day” in the city. The mayor noted that the day was not only to honor Brown, but also “the original disk jockeys of the legendary KJET radio station.”

With her limited resources, financing the trip would be a challenge, but her Edmonds neighbors stepped in and set up a GoFundMe account that soon attracted enough donors to cover the costs.

“Edmonds helped so much with this,” Brown said. “I was able to stay for five days, had a lovely room, and was even able to bring my puppy So-Fee – I’m so bonded with her – she’s the best anxiety relief in the world!”

The trip also gave her the chance to reconnect with family.

“After all these years and lots of heartache, it was a healing experience for us – we cried, we laughed, we hugged, we bonded,” she said. “Words just can’t say how grateful I am to all who helped with the fund to make this possible.”

In addition to all the family, friends, local music industry veterans and elected officials, there was also a very special visit from Houston resident Denise Joshua-Fleming, who traveled to Beaumont to present a commemorative plaque from the Houston City Council honoring Boy Brown.

“It was a glorious healing process,” said Brown. “It has given pride and joy back to the Brown family.

— By Larry Vogel