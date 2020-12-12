Woman injured, dog killed in vehicle-vs.-pedestrian hit and run in Lynnwood

A 50-year-old woman was hit by an SUV while she was walking her dog near 188th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West. (Photo courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department)

A woman was injured and a dog was killed Friday night after an SUV struck both and fled from the scene, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to 188th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West after a dark-colored SUV reportedly struck the woman and the dog, then fled eastbound on 188th Street. According to police, the woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries and the dog died at the scene.

A second pedestrian was there but not injured, police added.

Anyone who was a witness or has suspect information related to the collision are asked to contact Officer Savell at 425-670-5600.

