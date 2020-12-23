Woodway Mayor Carla Nichols announces retirement

Woodway Mayor Carla Nichols has announced that she will be retiring as mayor, with her last day in office Jan. 4.

In a letter to the community, Nichols said she had been thinking about her retirement for several years now, “but I have wanted to leave when our community had solid leadership to move forward. Today, that is the situation, so it is time for the baton to be passed.”

Nichols started her Woodway career as a town councilmember in 1996. She was elected mayor in 2001. In her 25 years of service to the town, she has led Woodway through significant changes, including a 45% increase in population, the building of a new town hall, and significant additions to the town’s park lands – largely as a result of her ability to secure grants.

Nichols also has been a regional leader through participation on several county and regional boards.

“There have been so many challenges that we’ve overcome and opportunities that we would not have been able to take advantage of without her creativity, commitment and hard work,” said Woodway Mayor Pro Tem Mike Quinn.

As she transitions into a new status as citizen, Nichols said intends to focus on family. “These years of service have been rewarding, always challenging and never dull,” she said. “Now my five grandchildren and my husband, Dean, will be the primary focus for my life,” she said.

Because of COVID, the city will delay an event celebrating Nichols’ work until later in 2021. Meanwhile,those who want to say a few words are invited to speak at the town’s virtual council meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 4. You can join the meeting through a link in the events calendar on the Town of Woodway website.