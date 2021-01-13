A wet, wild night in Edmonds leaves many without power

A major windstorm moved through Puget Sound Tuesday night, knocking down trees and causing power outages for thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers. PUD line crews worked through the night finding, assessing and restoring outages.

While these hard-hat heroes were able to restore many customers before dawn, a number — including an estimated 600 in Edmonds — woke up to no power Wednesday morning.

Locally Mother Nature displayed her power on Main Street, when overnight winds knocked down a tree just west of Olympic Avenue. On its way down it snapped a power pole, took out several spans of distribution line, and destroyed insulators, crossarms and overhead transformers before coming to rest, blocking traffic on Main Street in both directions. Several PUD heavy line crews were dispatched to the site and were hard at work Wednesday morning cleaning up the damage, patching in power where possible to bring customers back up, stringing new lines, and preparing to set a new pole.

Main Street was closed Wednesday morning between 12th and 9th Avenues, with crew members predicting that on-site repairs would take several hours.

The Edmonds School District said that due to power outages from the storm, many students were unable to access learning platforms remotely Wednesday. “Because of this, teachers will mark students as present today. Stay safe!” the district wrote in a Facebook post.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel