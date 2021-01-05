Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds says it is returning to its roots

ACE (Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds), a nonpartisan citizen group, has announced organizational changes that it said reflects its commitment to its members and broader goals.

In a Monday press release, ACE said that it has returned to its original mission of conducting research and advising citizens and government officials on important issues, with the goal of retaining the residential, small town atmosphere of Edmonds and protecting Edmonds “from the type of development that is detrimental to the community and its natural environment.”

In pursuit of that goal, ACE membership voted at a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, to return to a membership-elected Board of Directors and — citing possible conflicts of interest with ACE goals — to disqualify current Edmonds City Councilmembers and department directors from serving on the board.

Councilmembers and department directors can, at this time, continue as general members of ACE, but must recuse themselves from participating on issues coming before the council or directing ACE agendas, the press release said.

The membership also elected Dr. Michelle Dotsch as its new president. She replaces 2020 president and long-time active ACE member Damian King, who expressed strong support for the member-proposed changes and will continue to stay active on the ACE Board as Secretary.

“ACE has reaffirmed its commitment to be the needed voice for residents concerned about what is happening in Edmonds,” Dotsch said.

The work of the Edmonds Housing Commission will likely be one of the defining issues for Edmonds in 2021, Dotsch said.

“It is vital that the citizens of Edmonds understand the scope of what the Housing Commission may make in its final proposals, everything from abolishment of single-family zoning to increasing local taxes to subsidize housing,” she said. “Residents will hold different opinions about how to address a need for more varied housing, but one thing is for sure, they need information based on sound and thorough research on the issues.”

Dotsch said the focus on research — and advising citizens and elected officials on the best way forward — has been ACE’s mission since its founding. Restoring ACE’s membership-elected board will mean that ACE can take active positions on issues such as housing, code changes, zoning and transparency in government, she said.

“I promise to work hard for Edmonds with an eye firmly on ACE goals to protect our small-town residential feel,” Dotsch said, “goals which have served this organization well through various challenges to our community and guided us in engagements with the city since 2004 and which are just as important, if not more so, as we head into 2021.”

After she was elected Dec. 21, Dotsch said: “I care about the future of Edmonds and the very real threat taking place as we meet tonight, a push by some to restyle Edmonds in an urban Seattle-inspired image. The overwhelming majority of Edmonds’ citizens want to retain our charm and sense of community and certainly local control over our future.

“One of the things I love about Edmonds is that her people, long-time residents and newly planted ones, care so deeply and are not afraid – they will speak up and get engaged when it matters. You may feel that your voice has recently been ignored, but all your voices do truly matter.”

“ACE will be a true nonpartisan group willing to connect, debate and engage, while being respectful of one another. I believe ACE will be a beacon of light for Edmonds and will once again return to championing the voice of our citizens. Our commitment is to responsible research and timely, effective input to our council and staff,” Dotsch said.

If you are interested in joining ACE, visit aceedmonds.org.