Alternative ‘Welcome to Edmonds’ sign finds a new home at downtown visitors center

A concept for a Welcome to Edmonds sign designed by local artist Mack Benek has found a new home — at the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center log cabin on 5th Avenue.

With support from local business owner Mike McMurray, Benek created the sign design when city officials in 2018 began seeking community input on options for replacing the aging Welcome to Edmonds gateway sign along State Route 104. After two public open houses, and two online surveys with more than 1,800 responses, the city chose a design by Clayton Moss, owner of Edmonds-based Forma Design, for the Highway 104 location.

Benek’s sign came in second in an online survey, with 600-plus votes.

When McMurray heard that the Visitors Center sign was scheduled to be replaced with “a plain brown Edmonds metal sign,” he offered Benek’s design as an optional replacement. After the sign concept received positive feedback from visitors center volunteers, it was created and then installed in front of the log cabin,

McMurray said that Benek “is honored to have a piece of his art on display in his hometown, being an artist of more than 50 years, and having been a local Edmonds artist for 40 of those years.”

Meanwhile, installation of the new Welcome to Edmonds gateway sign has been delayed due to COVID-19 related impacts on the city’s parks maintenance division, said Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Angie Feser. “We have not set a date for the gateway sign installation as we are still establishing our parks small capitals work plan for the year,” Feser said.