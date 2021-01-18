‘Attracting Native Pollinators with Garden Habitat’ topic of Jan. 25 Floretum meeting

WSU Master Gardener Julie O’Donald will present a program on “Attracting Native Pollinators with Garden Habitat” during the Monday, Jan. 25 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting.

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.

Explore the world of native bees and butterflies. Learn about the landscape practices they depend on and their preferred native and ornamental plants. O’Donald will offer steps gardeners can take to convert lawn into habitat while adding vibrant color and visual interest. In its 30th year, Julie’s own certified wildlife habitat garden is an oasis and has been featured in numerous horticultural publications.

This meeting is open to members and non-members. To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.

You can find Floretum online at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/EdmondsFloretumGardenClub.