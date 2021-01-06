Beresford Booth adds three new lawyers to team

Edmonds-based full-service law firm Beresford Booth has added three lawyers to the firm’s team.

“We are thrilled to welcome these experienced lawyers to our firm,” said David C. Tingstad, the firm’s managing partner. “We continue to grow in response to client demand. Our new attorneys’ experience in litigation, business law and estate planning will be a great complement to our practice and will provide great value to our clients.”

Ryan Dyer is a member of the litigation group and has experience litigating a broad range of cases, including cases involving complex personal injury claims, insurance coverage disputes, consumer protection act claims, HOA disputes, regulatory compliance matters and commercial-business disputes, along with a wide-array of real property claims. He graduated magna cum laude from Seattle University Law School and earned his bachelor of science degree in economics and business forecasting from Central Washington University.

Sarah Smith is a member of the estate planning and probate group. She focuses her practice on estate planning, as well as estate and trust administration, and handles a wide range of financial and tax issues. Her clients range from young families to successful entrepreneurs. She received her master of laws in taxation from the University of Washington School of Law, her juris doctorate from Seattle University School of Law and her bachelor of arts degree in sociology from University of Washington.

Eli Yim is a member of the business and banking law group and his primary areas of practice business and corporate law, commercial and residential real estate and employment law. He works with business owners on a variety of transactional matters, with a focus on entity formation and mergers and acquisitions. He received his juris doctorate from University of Washington School of Law, his masters degree in education from Harvard University and his bachelor of arts degree from Connecticut College.

Learn more about Beresford Booth at www.beresfordlaw.com.