Berkshire Hathway real estate office to take over retail suite that housed SNAP Fitness

The former retail suite that housed SNAP Fitness on 5th Avenue South, at the base of The Gregory building in downtown Edmonds, was just leased to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Signature Properties as their new Edmonds office, according to Blake Taylor with West Coast Commercial Realty.

Other ground floor office/retail-oriented suites are also available in The Gregory building, Taylor said.

SNAP Fitness announced in May 2020 that after 12 years in Edmonds, it was shutting down permanently, citing “an immovable financial toll” caused by the state-mandated closure of gym facilities due to COVID-19.