Chef Dane Catering receives WISH fund grant to cover burglary losses

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation has helped another business through the chamber’s disaster recovery grant program called the WISH Fund.

Just before Thanksgiving, Chef Dane Catering was the victim of an overnight business burglary. The thief broke through the front doors and stole computers, petty cash and other items from their catering kitchen. The costs to replace equipment, repair the damages and cover high insurance deductibles is not easy for any small business to absorb.

“The Edmonds Chamber Foundation is saddened to see a great local business fall victim to burglary.” said Lillyan Hendershot, president of the Edmonds Chamber Foundation board. “We hope this $1,000 grant will assist Chef Dane Catering in covering a small part of the $7,000-plus in losses from this incident.”

The foundation’s grant will help offset Chef Dane’s insurance deductible.

More information on the WISH Fund, to donate or apply, visit edmondschamberfoundation.org/wish-fund.