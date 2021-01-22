City of Edmonds, Chamber launch ‘Edmonds Business Booster’ website

The City of Edmonds and Edmonds Chamber of Commerce have launched the Edmonds Business Booster, a website that consolidates online free business-support services offered by various agencies and organizations serving Edmonds and Snohomish County.

The website address is EdmondsBizBooster.com.

With attention-grabbing lines like “Do you have a fantastic product idea, but don’t know how to get moving?” or “Wishing you could tap into the knowledge of business leaders who’ve done and seen it all before you?” — the website includes services from the following:

Small Business Development Center

Sno-Isle Library Business Services

NW Innovation Resource Center

Edmonds College “Facility Makerspace”

Department of Commerce Export Assistance Center

SCORE

Edmonds College

Port of Edmonds

Additional resource agencies will be added, as well as programming such as webinars and tutorials, the city said in a news release announcing the venture.

“This new online resource gives access to free resources that can help our local businesses grow and thrive during these times of economic stress,” said Mayor Mike Nelson.

“While these resources have been serving local businesses for years, it’s likely that most local small business owners have not known about the free services they offer that can really make a difference,” said Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty. “Bringing them together in one place and making a concerted PR push should help drive more Edmonds businesses to these services.”

The website also offers an e-subscribe service to enable notification about updates and new offerings.