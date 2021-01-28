City of Edmonds now accepting submissions for 2021 traffic calming program

The City of Edmonds is asking the public to submit projects for possible inclusion in the city’s 2021 Traffic Calming Program. The program has a budget of $33,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented. The program consists of a three-phase process: (1) petition and review for qualification; (2) education/enforcement; and (3) possible installation of traffic calming devices.

For a location to be considered in the 2021 Traffic Calming Program, a citizen action request and neighborhood petition form need to be submitted to the city. Both forms can be found at www.edmondswa.gov/transportation-text/traffic-calming-program.html. The petition must have supporting signatures from at least eight different households within the neighborhood.

City staff will evaluate each petition and determine if it qualifies for the Traffic Calming Program. Projects deemed qualified will be prioritized and pursued based on available funding.

In past years, the program has funded the installation of speed radar feedback signs, signing and pavement marking. Alternative solutions may be considered depending on location and the traffic concern.

For your street to be considered for the program, submit the forms by Feb. 26, 2021 to Bertrand Hauss, transportation engineer, either by email at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov or by mail to Edmonds City Hall, Attn: Engineering Division, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, WA 98020.