Compass Courses honors new VP Kamala Harris with display

Passersby at Harbor Square Business Complex have noticed the new display outside of Compass Courses depicting newly-elected U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the helm of a ship bearing her name.

“I admire her so much,” says Compass Courses owner Julie Keim, who along with staff from her school put up the Kamala Harris tribute earlier this week.

“It’s beginning to attract some real attention,” she adds. “Several folks have stopped by with their kids and used it as a photo backdrop. I really love how many young girls are becoming inspired by Harris’ example, see themselves in her, and realize that they can do this too. I welcome everyone to visit, and the more photos the better!”

In addition to running one of Edmonds’ most successful woman-owned businesses, Keim also admits to being something of a government geek, enjoying tuning in and listening to a range of meetings and hearings.

“I’ve watched Harris for years,” she says. “She is so great in Senate hearings. She’s bold, fearless, ambitious and knows just how to ask questions and get them answered. When women are bold like she is, people pay attention.”

Like Harris, Keim has found success in a traditionally male-dominated industry. From a shoestring start in 2001 she built Compass Courses into one the nation’s top maritime training schools. Her school draws more than 2,000 students annually to its Harbor Square location in Edmonds, where they brush up on the skills they need to meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

Today the school provides a comprehensive menu of courses in areas ranging from firefighting to human behavior. Many of the courses combine classroom with practical outdoor training, and walkers along the Edmonds Marina frequently see her students in the water practicing life raft drills and other in-water survival techniques.

Outgoing, effervescent and upbeat, Keim has a deep and personal dedication to her business, the maritime industry and the people who make their living on the water.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years now, and I absolutely love it,” she says.“Running this school allows me to live my passion. Sometimes new students are surprised when they learn I’m doing this as a woman on my own, but after a few days of getting into the swing of training that disappears.”

And it’s only natural that she feels a strong kinship with Kamala Harris.

“Yeah, I admit there’s some hero worship,” she adds with a smile.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel