Council rejects attempt to revisit police chief hiring process; city attorney says appointment is up to mayor

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night rejected an attempt by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis to revisit the Edmonds police chief hiring process — a flashpoint for community controversy during the past month.

Buckshnis made a motion Tuesday night to add a new item to the existing council agenda: To take another vote on the council’s Nov. 17 decision to waive the three-interview requirement for police chief recruitment purposes. It was defeated on a 3-4 vote, with Councilmembers Susan Paine, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Luke Distelhorst and Laura Johnson voting against.

The Nov. 17 council vote allowed Mayor Mike Nelson to proceed with interviewing only two finalists — Acting Edmonds Police Chief Jim Lawless and Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Chief Sherman Pruitt. On Dec. 3, Nelson announced he was selecting Pruitt, a decision that took many in the community by surprise because the mayor had publicly announced in April that Lawless was his choice to head the department.

The council on Dec. 8 confirmed Pruitt’s appointment on a 4-3 vote, despite requests by the council minority of Buckshnis, Kristiana Johnson and Vivian Olson to slow the process, given questions raised about Pruitt’s background. My Edmonds News looked into those questions and published a story about domestic violence allegations here — the same day that Nelson stated he was withdrawing the offer to Pruitt because Pruitt had “omitted relevant details from his application.”

Nelson also announced he would be launching a new national search for police chief in early 2021.

In asking the council to add a re-vote of the three-candidate confirmation requirement to Tuesday’s agenda, Buckshnis said her goal was to provide information for citizens on how the council voted on Nov. 17 and “basically clarifying for transparency what has transpired since then.”

In supporting Buckshnis’ motion, Councilmember Kristiana Johnson said it was her opinion that the council can “override the mayor at anytime with their authority,” and that includes appointing Jim Lawless as police chief.

Asked by Mayor Nelson to respond to Johnson’s claim, City Attorney Jeff Taraday said the council “has no appointment authority at all. It has only confirmation authority.”

“It doesn’t matter how many interviews were conducted, it doesn’t matter whether prior candidates were rejected or not, under no circumstance does the city council have the authority to appoint a police chief,” Taraday continued. “That is entirely the mayor’s discretion. Until there is an appointment to act on — and right now there is not –there is no action for the council to take.”

The city attorney also said it was his opinion that “legally speaking,” the mayor could at this time proceed with appointing Lawless, adding that with its Nov. 17 waiver vote the council “esseentially cleared the path for the mayor to appoint either one of those two candidates.”

Councilmembers who ended up voting against Buckshnis’ efforts to place the item on the agenda expressed skepticism regarding the effort.

“If we’ve already voted, why would we vote again?” Councilmember Laura Johnson asked.

Fraley-Monillas also said she didn’t understand the purpose of the vote, since “the mayor is going out to seek applicants regarding this position again.”

The police chief selection process was also the main topic of the public comment portion of Tuesday’s council meeting. Several residents criticized the council’s and mayor’s handling of the matter, requesting resignations of elected officials and demanding that Lawless be hired as the city’s new chief.

Among other business Tuesday night, the council:

– Interviewed three Edmonds Diversity Commission applicants — Alberto Orejel Malfavon, Alison Pence and Ardeth Weed — and confirmed them via a consent agenda vote.

– Confirmed Ross Dimmick to an alternate position on Edmonds Tree Board.

– Issued a resolution of appreciation for 2020 Council President Fraley-Monillas.

– Approved appointments of council board and committee representatives for 2021. See list here.

– Approved reappointment of Councilmember Fraley-Monillas to the Snohomish Health District Board and appointment of Kristiana Johnson to the Community Transit Board, witih Paine as alternate.

– Approved the continuation of a temporary policy extending emergency sick leave for city employees who must quarantine when they or a family member is exposed to COVID-19 and to isolate when they or a family member is diagnosed with the virus.

– Voted 4-3 to refer to the council’s Jan. 12 finance committee meeting a proposal to waive rent payments for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce from January-June 2021. The monthly rent is $713 for the office space on the first floor of City Hall — for a total of $4,278 for the six-month period. The measure will be forwarded directly from the finance committee for consideration during the council’s Jan. 12 business meeting.

— By Teresa Wippel