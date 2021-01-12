Edmonds Art Beat: MLK Jr. Tribute, Jeff Daniels livestream, Cole Gallery featured show

Becoming Brave ­– Third annual tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Reverend Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil, author, professor and reconciliation thought leader, will be the featured speaker at the third annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tribute on Monday, Jan. 18. McNeil is an associate professor at Seattle Pacific University and recently published a book, Becoming Brave.

The event is sponsored by the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) in partnership with Communities of Color Coalition of Snohomish County. The virtual event will launch on LEVL’s webpage. The event, which was videotaped at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, will be free for all (although donations are requested). Registration and more information can be found here.

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents Jeff Daniels – Alive and Well ENOUGH

Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m., ECA features a livestream performance by award-winning actor, writer, and musician Jeff Daniels. The show includes music from Daniels’ new album, Alive and Well ENOUGH. In this unique event, listeners can submit a question during the show and Daniels will answer in a post-show Q&A. Tickets are on sale here. Cost is $20 individual ticket, $30 “Family” Ticket. To learn more about Daniels, click here.

A Land of Legends – Jeff White

Cole Gallery featuring A Sacred Place – the art of Jeff White

Cole Gallery is showcasing artist Jeff White through the month of January. White’s paintings, influenced by the painters of the American West of the Hudson River School, are known for carrying a sense of the sacredness of each landscape. The featured show captures the majesty of the great Northwest and beyond to New Zealand. The gallery can be seen in person or the entire show can be viewed online here.

Chop Shop: Bodies of Work – a contemporary dance festival

Chop Shop: Bodies of Work is back with a new and expanded online format. The 2021 online festival contains a series of seven world premiere dance films created by leading local and national artists. The diverse backgrounds of the artists are united through the language of dance. All 2021 programming is free for viewing or pay-what-you-can sliding scale. More information can be found here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.