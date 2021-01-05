Edmonds Center for Arts to present livestream performance featuring Jeff Daniels Jan. 15

Edmonds Center for the Arts is partnering with award-winning actor, writer and musician Jeff Daniels to present an exclusive livestream performance for ECA audiences on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

The brand new show features music from Daniels’ new album, Alive and Well ENOUGH. Submit a question during the show and Daniels will answer them in a post-show Q&A.

Tickets are on sale now here. Cost is $20 per individual ticket if you are watching alone or $30 for a “family” ticket for multiple viewers. Virtual shows only allow one ticket per email address, and that is all that is necessary to view the concert on a computer or device.

Within a few minutes of your purchase you should receive an email with instructions and the ticket link. If you do not see it, check spam, then email ben@flemingartists.com.

Daniels’ new album, Alive and Well ENOUGH, is available exclusively at his website www.jeffdaniels.com.