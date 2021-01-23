Edmonds Chamber welcomes new board members 

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has appointed seven new members to serve on its board of directors and appointed Rob Schwertley as board chair for 2021.

The new board members include:

Olivia Brown Latham (Sugar Spa Edmonds)

Greg Carlson (Beck’s Tribute Center)

Will Chen (Will Chen CPA)

Azra Jabeen (Fortive)

Krista Larrison (Kita Events Northwest)

Jenna Nand (Fortuna Law)

Marina Udodik (Westgate Chapel)

“The board and staff of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce are truly pleased to welcome these talented new members to the board of directors. This group represents a diverse cross section of our business community,” said Greg Urban, chamber president and CEO.

As a policy board, board members guide the chamber into the future, set long-term strategic goals and help identify issues chamber membership should support or oppose. The Edmonds Chamber is a non-political organization, meaning it does not endorse specific political candidates. The chamber does, however, use its collective voice to speak for or against issues that will affect the community and a favorable business climate.

Board members serve three-year terms, with a maximum service of three terms.

For more information about the Edmonds Chamber, visit www.edmondswa.com or contact the office at 425-670-1496.