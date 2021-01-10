Edmonds City Council Jan. 12 agenda includes reviewing Code of Conduct, swearing in new municipal court judge

A swearing-in ceremony for new Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera and a review of the Edmonds City Council’s Code of Conduct are among the items on the agenda for the city council’s virtual Tuesday, Jan. 12 business meeting.

The council is also scheduled to consider a legal services agreement with Zachor and Thomas, the Edmonds law firm that serves as the city’s prosecuting attorney.

The 7 p.m. meeting will follow a series of remote council committee meetings — Parks and Public Works at 4 p.m., Public Safety, Planning and Personnel at 5 p.m. and Finance at 6 p.m.

To join, comment, view, or listen to the business meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. Persons who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. To provide audience comments by dial-up phone, press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute. The 7 p.m. meeting will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage and via cable Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Here are the agendas for the three committee meetings:

Parks and Public Works at 4 p.m

1. Interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for GIS Data

2. Public pedestrian easement along Edmonds Way adjacent to 22810 Edmonds Way

3. Frances Anderson Center tenant building use agreements

4. Waterfront Center building use agreement

Public Safety, Planning and Personnel at 5 p.m

1. Title 19 Building and Fire Code updates

2. Reclassification of admin assistant video recording

3. Social worker job description review/approval

4. Interlocal agreement for jail services with Snohomish County

5. Renewal of interlocal agreement with Snohomish County Drug Task Force

Finance at 6 p.m.

1. Computer decommissioning and surplus

2. November 2020 monthly financial report

3. Finance Committee planning ideas

4. Finance policies

5. Waiving rent payments for Edmonds Chamber of Commerce from January-June 2021 (Note that this item is also scheduled to appear on the council’s Jan. 12 business meeting consent agenda for approval.)

Committee meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to the committee meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff. Committee meeting agendas do not include audience comments.