Edmonds City Council Jan. 19 to consider extension of acting police chief, review code of conduct

Extension of acting directorship authority for Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless and a review of the draft Council Code of Conduct are among the items on what appears to be a short Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The council will also interview Richard Chung for appointment to the Edmonds Arts Commission.

The meeting will be held virtually starting at 7 p.m. using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone can raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wanting to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute. In addition to Zoom, the meeting will be streamed live on the council meeting webpage, and on TV via Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.