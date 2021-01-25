Edmonds City Council scheduled to discuss draft tree code at Jan. 26 meeting

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to discuss draft Edmonds Tree Code during its Tuesday, Jan. 26 business meeting.

As we reported in our December 2020 story, developing a new tree code was one of the original tasks of the Edmonds Tree Board when it was created in 2010. Specifically, the board was charged to come up with a tree ordinance that would “preserve and protect existing trees, encourage planting of additional trees, safeguard trees on parcels where construction or renovation is occurring or planned to occur,” and in addition encourage Edmonds citizens to become “active stewards of the urban forest.” Prior to this, Edmonds did not have a tree code per se, with regulations related to trees scattered throughout other elements of the city code. A major goal of this rewrite was to bring all these pieces together into a comprehensive tree code (detailed background information is available here).

The year-long effort resulted in a draft tree code, which was reviewed by the Planning Board in 2015. The draft sparked considerable public controversy, pitting those who favored a less-restrictive code against those advocating for higher levels of protection and preservation of Edmonds’ urban forest. Ultimately the Edmonds Planning Board agreed that developing a tree code in the absence of guiding policy framework was like “putting the cart before the horse.” Instead, they recommended abandoning action on the tree code itself and instead develop an Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) to guide the code development process.

Now in place, the main goal of the UFMP is to “maintain or enhance citywide canopy coverage” through updated tree regulations aimed at reducing clearcutting, changes to tree replacement requirements, and penalties for code violations. Further, it adopts a policy of no net loss to overall canopy coverage, ensures protection of trees in environmentally critical areas, and establishes a “tree bank” fund to cover the costs of plantings and other tree programs. The tree bank would be funded by donations and tree code violation penalty fees.

A public hearing on the tree code is scheduled for Feb. 2.

In other action, the council is scheduled to:

– Review two employment agreements: One for Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless and the other for City Council Legislative/Executive Assistant Maureen Judge.

– Review proposed building and fire code updates.

– Hear reports from councilmembers regarding board and committee assignments.

