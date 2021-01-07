Edmonds draft housing policy survey extended to Jan. 11

The City of Edmonds deadline for viewing an online open house and taking a housing policy survey has been extended by three days, to Monday, Jan. 11. Public participation is invited at www.citizenshousingcommission.org/events.

The housing survey asks for a response to the draft policies that the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission is considering as it prepares to wrap up its mission by the end of January. The commission’s mission, assigned by the Edmonds City Council, is to recommend diverse housing policy options that can expand the range of housing in Edmonds.

Also, an online webinar is offered on Jan. 7 to learn more about the housing commission’s work. To register for this event, go to www.citizenshousingcommission.org/events.

On Jan. 14 and 28, housing commission members will have their final two online meetings to decide on the recommendations they want to make. Meeting agendas will be posted at at edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. All commission meetings are streamed live and also video recorded for later viewing.

Recommendations are due to the city council by Jan. 31. After that, the council will review the recommendations and seek more information and input before making final decisions.