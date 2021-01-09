Edmonds Housing Commission unveils draft policy proposals during Thursday open house

Working to fulfill the Edmonds City Council’s assigned mission to expand the range of housing in Edmonds, the Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission Thursday night invited residents to a remote open house where commissioners unveiled draft policy proposals.

Members of the public are also invited to share their thoughts through a survey at www.citizenshousingcommission.org/events, which is open until Jan. 11.

On Thursday night, commissioners shared the policies they are considering as they finalize recommendations to send the Edmonds City Council by the end of January, the result of a process that began with the commission’s first meeting in September 2019. The commission is comprised of 15 members and eight alternates who represent neighborhood districts in Edmonds.

Commissioners presented a range of policy options to recommend to the city council, with a focus on those that could expand and diversify the city’s housing options. The draft proposal included options that could affect city zoning, tax exemptions, new development standards, the security deposit process for renting, and the conditional use permitting process.

The Thursday virtual forum had an interactive component. Participants registered for the open house on Zoom, and were able to send in their questions with their registration. The Q&A portion of the event, which took place last, included many of these questions, as well as questions that had been submitted via email to the commission and questions from the most recent open house survey. Attendees also posted questions to an online white board, the link to which was sent out at the start of the meeting. Guests could type out virtual “sticky notes,” which everyone saw.

Before taking questions, Commissioners Bob Throndsen, Will Chen, Judi Gladstone and Karen Hasse-Herrick went over some of the policy recommendations meant to facilitate the expansion of housing options in Edmonds. Not all of the policy recommendations were discussed, but they are available with more information on the commission’s website and through the virtual open house.

Commissioner Gladstone started off, explaining how in order to address past inequitable housing practices — including discriminatory loan financing and exclusionary housing policy — it is necessary to create opportunity for a diverse population to afford home ownership.

“Home ownership is one of the main ways that families are able to develop generational wealth,” she said. “One of the tools for addressing past inequities is to provide pathways for home ownership.”

Gladstone introduced the first policy proposal: incorporating incentives for the “missing middle.” This means creating incentives for homeowners and developers to build medium-sized housing units that are affordable to families who are at or just below the median family income level.

The second proposal was to create equitable housing options by allowing multiple units within single-family residences. This would mean multiple units, smaller and thus more affordable, could exist in structures that are aesthetically and traditionally thought of as one unit. The larger structures would still fit into the surrounding neighborhoods, but lower-income families might still be able to purchase the units due to their reduced size and cost.

The third proposal would change the language of the medium-density single family housing (SR-MD) zoning to include a type of SR-MD that “allows for construction of zero-lot line duplexes, triplexes, and quadruplexes of only 1- or 2-story height located in specified areas of Edmonds,” according to the presentation. These would be contiguous to or along high-volume transit routes, or sited next to Neighborhood Business (BN) zoning districts, or close to schools or medical complexes. With these specific regional designations, the policy hopes to create more kinds of housing options than are currently available in these zones, within appropriate geographical areas. Another potential recommendation outlined includes requirements and design standards for these units and other multi-family housing units in order to remain consistent with the appearance of already-existing neighborhoods.

Fourth, the commission is considering a proposal the would allow attached (ADUs) or detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs) without a need for a conditional use permit. These units would have “clear and definitive development requirements such as size, ownership and parking, under the standard permitting process,” according to the presentation. Commissioner Chen pointed out that accessory dwelling units may be used for family members, which helps bond a family, and may also be an alternative source of income for families.

The fifth and sixth proposals focused on developing community-based affordable housing options in the form of “cluster/cottage housing” and “neighborhood villages.” These proposals would allow for single-family residences to be gathered together, or established within commercial districts, in order to maximize open and common areas. Housing clusters, which currently are only allowed through a planned housing development process, could exist closer to hospitals and schools, as well as businesses and public services. Creating accessible “hubs” of smaller family units would also open up space for public trails and walkways, and other community spaces. Mixed-use commercial and residential housing opportunities could foster more social gathering in commercial areas.

The seventh proposal suggested adding a new lower-income bracket to the city’s Multi-Family Tax Exemption (MFTE), which allows tax cuts for those developing rental housing if it includes a certain amount of low-income units. This proposal creates a category that would include units for renters with an income that is 60% or less of the median family income.

Commissioner Throndsen emphasized this option could incentivize developers to assist with creating affordable housing options. “We’re not trying to change the city’s skyline, we’re not trying to do anything that would upset the way we look at Edmonds right now,” he said. “Rather, blend in with the neighborhoods we have, and offer some more options for those whose income is perhaps not as high as some of the rest of us.”

The eighth suggestion focused on the creation of community housing partnerships. “Edmonds does not stand alone, it does not sink alone,” Throndsen said. He pointed out that with collaborative plans, surrounding communities as well as Edmonds can take initiative to develop land for low-income residents that remains below-market price even after its sale. Partnerships like this already exist in the cities of Lynnwood and Shoreline, he said, and may successfully create more opportunities for home ownership for lower-income families within the Edmonds community.

One of the two final proposals covered could allow a change in the way renters pay security deposits, while still protecting the landford’s property. The choices include tenants taking out security deposit insurance, as low as $10 per month, instead of the full deposit, and offering the opportunity to pay a security deposit over a six-month time period. “The idea is, ‘I’m paying less going in, there’s more in my pocket, I can spend more on the community and save more for my family,’” Throndsen said. “The landlords are protected by insurance or these security deposits, if there’s any damage. It really, to us, seems like a tremendous opportunity to get more folks into affordable housing in the city of Edmonds.”

The final proposal would streamline the process for conditional use permits, which allow land to be used in ways other than what it’s explicitly intended for. This would reduce the number of conditional use permits required and also reduce the application fee of such permits. Commisioner Chen pointed out that though fee revenue would be lost, the streamlined process would reduce the staff time needed to process the permits.

With these policy proposals covered, the commission began answering questions submitted by the public before the event. Many of the questions addressed topics that could not be confirmed because the suggestions are not final and any recommendations would have to be approved by the city council before taking effect, Edmonds Development Director Shane Hope said.

Other questions focused on how current housing practices are being addressed in these proposals as opposed to future housing. The commissioners responded that none of the proposals would affect or mandate change in existing housing options. Commissioner Alena Nelson-Vietmeier said that the proposals provide “an opportunity to plan ahead for development that’s going to happen…so we can get in front of the growth so we don’t have to play catch up.”

Questions also addressed the effectiveness of the suggested policies in achieving the goal of diversifying housing options. The commissioners said that while their recommendations provide incentives for certain policies, they do not articulate what those incentives are because that is up to the city council. They also said that after the city council decides which proposals to accept, there are no guarantees regarding who will move into Edmonds and where they will live.

“What we really need to be very honest about is that we can come up with policy ideas, we can make changes in zoning, but it is still very different to guarantee an outcome.” Commissioner Karen Hasse-Herrick said. Chen also pointed out that when it comes to addressing racial inequity, there are other, broader solutions that need to happen in tandem with equitable housing policies.

The most controversial questions brought up near the end of the meeting raised the issues of zoning and parking, and Commissioner Mike McMurray noted that past discussions of parking proposals had not made it into the most recent policy draft. Multiple commissioners also emphasized that the parking availability issue needs to be addressed with any proposals that are accepted, and can be revisited in future meetings.

Regarding the city’s zoning requirements, the commission does not have the power to rezone but the suggestions the commissioners are sending to the council could mean changes to existing city codes. There was dispute among commissioners about what this would imply. Director Hope clarified that just because something is changed about a zoning requirement, it doesn’t mean that every existing zone will change to reflect that. City zones were clearly a sensitive topic, and multiple commissioners encouraged citizens to email the city council about this issue.

Addressing a question about the amount of citizen input the commission has incorporated, Director Hope said: “I think each of the commissioners have been taking seriously what they have heard through that process and modified some of their ideas going forward and will probably continue that way.”

Not every question that was posted on the online white board was answered, but commissioners encouraged citizens to provide feedback via the commission’s open house website until Monday, Jan. 11.

— By Martha Harding