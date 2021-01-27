Edmonds Housing Commission will have final meeting Jan. 28 to finalize policy recommendations

The Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission will meet one last time — on Thursday, Jan. 28 — to finalize policy recommendations for the Edmonds City Council.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. — 30 minutes earlier than normal. It will be live-streamed via the link on the Housing Commission webpage and can also be viewed in recorded format later. Public comments may be made in writing at housing.pub.comments@edmondswa.gov. All public comments will be provided to the Housing Commission.

The most current version of draft policies is in the commission’s Jan. 28 meeting packet at: edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.

Current drafts address different types of housing, neighborhood villages, programs to assist low- and moderate-income households, community partnerships and other housing topics. Prior draft policies are listed on the Housing Commission webpage.

Policy recommendations from the Housing Commission will be considered by the Edmonds City Council over the next year. No recommendations will be automatically implemented. Instead, the next step will be further study and more public input.

The Housing Commission started its work in September 2019. It consists of 15 members plus alternates, all residents of Edmonds, from a variety of backgrounds. Fourteen commissioners were appointed by city councilmembers and one commissioner was appointed by the Mayor in the summer of 2019. Commission appointees are from areas throughout the city. The commission sunsets on Feb. 1, 2021.

Based on a city council resolution, the commission’s mission is to: “Develop diverse housing policy options for (City) Council consideration designed to expand the range of housing (including rental and owned) available in Edmonds; options that are irrespective of age, gender, race, religious affiliation, physical disability or sexual orientation.”