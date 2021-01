All are invited to join Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson for a virtual State of the City address this Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be broadcast via Zoom Webinar at zoom.us/j/92312425935 (webinar ID 923 1242 5935 or listen in by phone 1-253-215-8782).

You may also view the broadcast live on one of the following cable channels: Comcast channel 21 or Ziply channel 39.