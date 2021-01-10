Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 22, 2020-Jan. 4, 2021

Dec. 22

9400 block 217th Street Southwest: Vehicle reported stolen by Kirkland police is recovered.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A car window was smashed – nothing taken.

24000 block 95th Place West: A front vehicle license plate was reported stolen.

22515 HWY 99 2020-00029800 Theft – Misdemeanor WA0310200 12/22/2020 17:44:54 Shoplifting suspect contacted by empoyees prior to exiting. Merchandise recovered but thrown at staff. Suspect contacted and trespassed.

600 block 5th Avenue South: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and miscellaneous items stolen.

8200 block 218th Street Southwest: A resident confronted a male subject looking through mailboxes. The male was later located by police and arrested for attempted mail theft.

10000 block Edmonds Way: Police received a report of a domestic violence court order violation that occurred through social media at the victim’s work place.

Dec. 23

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

23300 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported unauthorized use of a credit card.

10600 block 240th Place Southwest: Blank checks were stolen from the mail.

400 block Pine Street: A resident reported a motorcycle was vandalized.

22000 block 92nd Avenue West: Locking mailbox were damaged and contents missing.

20700 block Maplewood Drive: Vehicle mechanical problems were believed to be the result of purposeful tampering with diesel exhaust fluid tank.

22600 block 95th Place West: A possible package theft was determined to be delivery driver picking up an item that was dropped off at wrong location.

236th Street Southwest/74th Avenue West: Police received a complaint of repeated contact and unwanted comments by a male riding a bicycle on the Interurban Trail. Extra patrol was requested.

9000 block 202nd Place Southwest: A vehicle prowl and theft of property was reported.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between a dating couple.

100 block 4th Avenue North: An employee’s jacket with a wallet inside was stolen.

Dec. 24

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner discovered the dome light on and door ajar, with several items inside stolen.

8000 block 212th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from a doorstep.

24200 block 92nd Avenue West: A phone charger was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

6600 block 170th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between two sisters.

500 block Walnut Street: Residents reported items stolen from their porch.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman’s backpack was stolen from her car.

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: Two subjects were attacked by a dog.

Dec. 25

7800 block 194th Street Southwest: Police responded to a family disturbance.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and making threats of harm to store’s employee. Narcotics were found in man’s possession following his arrest.

7400 block 210th Street Southwest: Front and rear license plates were stolen from a vehicle.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Physical domestic disturbance occurred between boyfriend and girlfriend.

22800 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to the seizure of old license plates for destruction.

22100 block Highway 99: The wrong license plate was displayed on a vehicle. The plate was removed and submitted into evidence.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

Dec. 26

23900 block Highway 99: A man flagged down police and said he was assaulted at a nearby motel.

23900 block Highway 99: A Snohomish County designated crisis responder requested assistance with a patient, who was placed on involuntary hold and transported to hospital.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: Front and rear license plates were stolen from a vehicle.

22100 block 96th Avenue West: A man was found unresponsive due to a suspected overdose, resulting in a death investigation.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman’s cell phone was stolen while she working.

23900 block 106th Place West: A woman assaulted her husband.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a store after stealing a jacket.

Dec. 27

7400 block 230th Street Southwest: A suspicious motorcycle was investigated.

20700 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for reckless driving and no insurance after a traffic stop for excessive speed and failing to stop at stop sign.

19800 block 80th Place West: A malicious mischief charge was forwarded to juvenile court after a juvenile male damaged a door at his parents’ house.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police responded to an argument between two adults.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was removed from a store after being verbal with an employee.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man and woman had a verbal altercation.

Dec. 28

6800 block 216th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with a felony malicious mischief suspect who was kicking cars. The suspect boarded a transit bus but was located and detained.

19800 block 77th Place West: A residential safe was found discarded in the reporting party’s backyard.

20900 block 78th Avenue West: Found mail was returned to U.S. Post Office.

Dec. 29

21200 block 82nd Place West: A string of residential outdoor lights was discovered damaged.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between a husband and wife.

500 block 3rd Avenue South: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle stored in an alley

84th Avenue West/Main Street: A woman was arrested for DUI.

Dec. 30

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: Locking mailboxes were broken into overnight at an apartment complex. A male suspect was heard and seen running away, but 911 not called when the incident occurred.

100 block West Dayton Street: A business had mailboxes vandalized.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported as a runaway.

23800 block Highway 99: A motel room was entered while renters were away and items were strewn about. Nothing appeared to be taken.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a man and woman arguing and items being slammed. The man said he was arguing with his fiance, trying to prevent her from drinking more alcohol. There was no assault and parties stated they were going to separate from each other.

Dec. 31

10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject stole clothes from the donation area of a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Someone pried a business’ night security dropbox, removing its cover, hoping to gain entry

21000 block 78th Avenue West: Mail and an expected package were stolen from a mailbox.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: Reporting party said mailbox was open and empty, as were other mailboxes along the street.

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of two subjects with child in common who were arguing about money.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspect stole items after prowling a vehicle.

8100 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

Jan. 1

9700 block 231st Place Southwest: Possible narcotics were turned in for destruction.

23600 block Highway 99: A phone was stolen from a cell phone store.

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Dropped money was picked up and stolen by a subject.

500 block Main Street: A man was removed from a downtown bar.

23600 block Highway 99: A unicycle was stolen from outside of a business.

Jan. 2

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at a motel for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony drug possesion, and a no-contact order violation.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A trailer used as commissary storage for a coffee stand was burglarized.

241100 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized and ransacked. A suspect was subsequently located and arrested.

200 block 2nd Avenue South: Industrial equipment was stolen from city property.

7400 block 215th Street Southwest: Police responded to an arguing husband and wife, and arrest the husband.

24100 block Highway 99: A man threatened to shoot employees while attempting to steal shoes and shorts at a business. Police located the man after he left the scene in a vehicle and arrested him for robbery.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a department store.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant and a drug violation.

23800 block Highway 99: Upset customers damage a store and assault a worker.

Jan. 3

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A female damaged property and made comments regarding self harm.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: Police making a traffic stop for a car driving without headlights discovered a large piece of driftwood in the back of the vehicle, which was taken from a local beach park. The driftwood was returned.

22100 block 84th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a DUI arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a store at staff’s request, and subsequently arrested for posession of drug paraphernalia.

19800 block 80th Place West: A juvenile angry over confiscated drug paraphernalia damaged household property.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A designated crisis responder requested police assistance for court-ordered detention. The subject resisted and assaulted one officer, then was transported to a hospital.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: Juvenile males damaged a business with spray paint.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A resident discovered the corner of a vehicle window smashed.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.

Jan. 4

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle sped off from a police traffic stop.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and rummaged through.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in an apartment complex.

24300 block Highway 99: Items were discovered missing from a vehicle after it was left at a facility for maintenance.

7700 block 168th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances surrounding a parenting plan.

1000 block Maple Street: A homeowner’s vehicle was prowled and a bicycle was stolen from a carport.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man had his identity stolen and fraudulent charges placed on his credit card.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A company work truck was broken into and equipment was taken.

23500 block 97th Place West: A juvenile received threats of harassment via social media and phone calls.