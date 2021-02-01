Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 5-26, 2021

Jan. 5

1000 block Puget Drive: A resident reported concerns with their neighbor cutting down trees near a creek.

100 block West Dayton Street: A business employee located mail and a bag containing possible narcotics in a parking lot.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled, but there was no sign of forced entry or items known to be missing.

22200 block Highway 99: A third party reported a possible robbery, but no victims or incident were confirmed at the time.

600 5th Avenue South: Credit cards were found on the side of business and turned in for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after causing a disturbance with store employees.

22200 block Highway 99: Two people were arrested — a man for a domestic violence order violation and resisting arrest, and a woman for a misdemeanor warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was detained by store security. The property was recovered and the man was removed from the store at the request of staff.

22500 block 96th Avenue West: A package containing textbooks was stolen from a mailbox.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assaulting an acquaintance during a property dispute.

Jan. 6

600 block Aloha Way: A vehicle was prowled and numerous items were reported stolen including vehicle paperwork.

300 block Erben Drive: Police made a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration. A temporary vehicle trip permit was discovered but determined to be unlawfully altered. The driver was cited and released.

23500 block 74th Avenue West: A woman found her mailbox open; however it’s unknown if anything taken.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: A man’s vehicle was prowled, but no items were taken.

600 block Aloha Way: A resident discovered a vehicle had been prowled and items were stolen from inside.

100 block James Street: A property owner discovered graffiti painted on a building wall.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Specialized equipment was stolen from a work van while it was parked at a residence.

23600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI, hit and run and other offenses after police responded to a vehicle collision in a parking lot.

200 block 3rd Avenue North: Multiple storage units at an apartment complex were burglarized and items were reported stolen.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assaulting an emergency room doctor. The suspect was booked at Snohomish County Jail.

10400 block 243rd Place Southwest: A bicycle was reported stolen from yard. It was later recovered as abandoned and returned to its owner.

23600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for vehicular theft during a traffic stop for an equipment violation.

100 block Railroad Avenue North: Police contacted an occupied vehicle in a park after hours.

Jan. 7

8000 block 220th Street Southwest: A homeowner confronted and detained a subject found trespassing on homeowner’s property. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

9500 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a single-vehicle collision and found the vehicle unoccupied. Attempts made to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for theft after she was apprehended for shoplifting. While being detained by the security officer, her boyfriend came into the security office without permission. He was cited for trespassing.

20700 block 80th Avenue West: A checkbook and camera were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

8400 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled by unknown suspect(s), but nothing was stolen.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A resident discovered vehicles were prowled and items inside were stolen.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant and drug possession after police responded to a domestic disturbance report. According to the reporting party, the woman could be heard screaming. No physical assault was reported.

23400 block Highway 99: A building owner discovered evidence of someone living inside their property. Nobody was located at the time.

600 block Aloha Way: A homeowner reported a vehicle was prowled sometime overnight and the vehicle registration was stolen.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Fire extinguishers were stolen from apartment complex.

23700 block 91st Avenue West: Police responded to a family dispute over finances.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and his adult son.

24300 block 104th Place West: Radios and a flashlight were reported stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight. No damage to the vehicle or suspect information was reported.

Jan. 8

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI in an apartment complex parking lot.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision led to DUI arrest.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man reported to police a possible sexual assault crime that occurred several years prior somewhere in Seattle.

600 block Edmonds Way: A man reported someone used his personal information to open credit cards in his name and attempted to obtain business loans.

7900 block 218th Street Southwest: Parties involved in a dating relationship got into verbal argument.

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A subject was arrested for an Edmonds warrant in Bothell.

10400 block 243rd Place Southwest: Unknown suspect(s) prowled a vehicle and stole miscellaneous items from inside.

23400 block 99th Place West: A man reported being locked out of his currency trading account.

22500 block Highway 99: A pharmacy reported a patient’s medication was transferred to another pharmacy and picked up by someone other than the prescribed patient.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a local store and drove away.

400 block 7th Avenue South: Police received a harassment complaint involving family members.

Jan. 9

8000 block 200th Street Southwest: Outgoing mail was reported stolen from a mailbox sometime overnight.

19800 block 80th Place West: Police responded to a reported verbal argument between parents and a child.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after she was caught shoplifting.

22300 block Highway: A husband and wife got into a verbal argument at a business.

4000 block 228th Street Southwest: A man with an outstanding Edmonds warrant was arrested by Brier police and transported to jail.

400 block Main Street: A theft was reported at a local art shop. Witnesses said the suspects fled in a vehicle. No arrests were made.

22000 block Highway 99: A citizen reported witnessing a man walking on Highway 99 with pistol in his right hand. However, when police located the man no weapon was found.

22200 block Highway 99: An argument involving multiple parties was reported at a motel. Witnesses said a woman attempted to use an electrical control device on a man. Those directly involved were not located and police said the witness refused to cooperate.

Jan. 10

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by business staff and stolen property was recovered.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: Firearm shell casings were found in the roadway that were related to a gun-related incident that occured the previous night.

300 block Main Street: A reported verbal domestic disturbance led to a warrant arrest.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and miscellaneous items stolen. The vehicle may have been left unlocked at the time of the theft.

7600 block 200th Street Southwest: An assault by a known subject was reported and criminal charges were referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

400 block Main Street: A juvenile subject was assaulted by an unidentified suspect, who fled the scene on foot and was not located.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle prowl caused damage to the victim’s vehicle.

17200 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K-9 unit assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a search involving a robbery suspect.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD K-9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a search for a domestic assault suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: An argument occurred at business over a discount.

Jan. 11

15300 block Highway 99: The police K-9 unit assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a search for the driver of a stolen vehicle who fled on foot.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle license plate was stolen overnight.

22000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject threatened to kill employees at a local business while holding what was witnesses said appeared to be a folding knife. The subject fled on foot and was not located.

22100 block 96th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported between a man and his adult son.

24300 block Highway 99: A subject stole a vehicle from a local car dealership.

9300 block 220th Street Southwest: An Edmonds vehicle owner was contacted by the Everett Police Department inquiring about their vehicle. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and ultimately returned to the owner.

22200 block Highway 99: A juvenile runaway was found after police responded to a possible overdose medical emergency.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Employees of a business that just closed witnessed three subjects attempting to burglarize the location. The suspects fled in a vehicle and were not located.

20000 block 82nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from residential driveway.

600 block Daley Street: A vehicle window was reported broken. No known theft was reported.

21700 block Highway 99: A business window was discovered partially damaged by an apparent rock.

22100 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest and search warrant on vehicle.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with a dumpster fire. There were no apparent indications to what started the fire.

Jan. 12

19500 block 80th Avenue West: Community mailboxes were broken into, but it is unknown what was taken.

9800 block 235th Place Southwest: A subject reported receiving obscene phone calls from an unknown number.

24100 block Highway 99: A welfare check request for a male acting erratic led to a warrant arrest.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle owner discovered that unknown suspect(s) entered their vehicle and stole documents from inside.

21600 block 80th Avenue West: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered from a parking lot.

21300 block 93rd Place West: A drone found on a resident’s roof was turned in for safekeeping.

22700 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a local business and provided courtesy transport to a transit center.

600 block Glen Street: A resident reported an ex-friend posted a video of them on social media.

21900 block Highway 99: A disgruntled customer confronted a vehicle parked in a handicap spot at a local business.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for a hit-and-run collision in an apartment complex parking lot.

Jan. 13

24200 block 77th Place West: A vehicle was prowled. Other vehicles along the same street were also entered. A suspect description was provided but suspect wasn’t located.

7700 block Lake Ballinger Way: A smoldering cardboard box was discovered next to and in a dumpster. A third party indicated someone had been curled up inside the dumpster but the person was gone when police arrived.

17900 block 73rd Avenue West: Mail was reported stolen. Some items were discovered opened and discarded nearby.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: An argument between boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.

18900 block 83rd Avenue West: Fraudulent withdrawals were made from a business account using fake checks.

200 block Admiral Way: A vehicle window was broken and a backpack was stolen by an unknown female who fled in a white SUV.

8800 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a nuisance complaint involving a subject rummaging through a dumpster. The subject was located and removed from the property.

8000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between family members. No crime was determined.

Jan. 14

7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A locking mailbox was found pried open and empty. It is unknown if any mail was was stolen.

23700 block Highway 99: A police check on a vehicle in a business parking lot after hours led to the discovery of two subjects inside with drug paraphernalia in open view, and an investigation revealed stolen property.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was discovered broken sometime overnight. Nothing was apparently stolen from inside.

17700 block Talbot Road: A resident reported responding to an online job offer and disclosing personal information, and thinks it may have been a scam.

Jan. 15

22400 block 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a resident’s driveway. It was later recovered unoccupied in Mountlake Terrace.

200 block 4th Avenue South: A resident reported being concerned about solicitors engaged in fraudulent activity. Further investigation revealed the persons were associated with a legitimate business.

800 block Caspers Street: An unknown subject left a voicemail expressing anger with a church regarding their reader board message.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: An unreported stolen license plate registered to an Edmonds resident was recovered by another agency. An additional stolen license plate was located and recovered from rear of a resident’s vehicle.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident responded to a fraudulent business text claiming overpayment and was deceived into paying several hundred dollars.

23000 block Edmonds Way: Two unknown males were captured on video surveillance stealing packages from the common area of a secured apartment complex.

200 block 4th Avenue South: Damage was done to a locking mailbox.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was detained by store security and removed at the request of staff.

23600 block Edmonds Way: A caregiver was accused of neglecting a patient.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole cold medicine from a local drug store.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A business was vandalized with graffiti.

Jan. 16

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business.

24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen and then recovered the following day in Tukwila.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff, who reported having an ongoing issue with the subject.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner reported an unknown person entered and rummaged through the vehicle sometime overnight. No known theft or suspect information was reported.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle front license plate was discovered missing and reported stolen.

8000 block 188th Street Southwest: A homeowner discovered their garage door was open and a bicycle had been stolen from inside.

18700 block 78th Place West: Books and miscellaneous items found in a homeowner’s yard were turned in to police. The items appeared to have been stolen from other residents in the area.

17100 block Sealawn Drive: Theft of credit, debit and gift cards from an unlocked vehicle occurred.

17100 block Sealawn Drive: A computer was stolen from a vehicle.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot sometime overnight.

Jan. 17

1200 block 6th Avenue South: A parent reported a possible sexual assault of child by a known subject.

21900 block Highway 99: A panhandling subject was removed from a business.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and a laptop was stolen from inside.

Wharf Street/Soundview Place: A boat was stranded ashore after breaking down.

22900 block Highway 99: An employee confronted an unknown subject suspected of cutting the business’ fence and stealing an extension cord. The suspect made statements claiming to have a gun before fleeing in a vehicle.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and rummaged through, but no known theft.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight and numerous personal belongings were stolen.

700 block Daley Street: A resident discovered fishing equipment concealed in a yard waste bin. The items were determined to have been stolen from a prowled vehicle nearby. Other vehicles were also discovered to have been prowled in the area.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject reported finding another subject experiencing symptoms of an overdose. Drug paraphernalia was found in plain view within the subject’s reach. The subject was cited and released.

1200 block Coronado Place: A federal stimulus check was reported stolen from a mailbox.

6500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported on a utility box.

23300 block Highway 99: A verbal disturbance between a man and health care provider was reported. The man was removed from the health care facility.

200 block Beach Place: An unattended foot scooter was stolen from the beach area.

23400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The subject also possessed illegal narcotics.

800 block Main Street: Police made a traffic stop after a vehicle was seendriving at a high rate of speed and swerving into the parking lanes. The driver was cited and released.

Jan. 18

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a man and his ex-girlfriend over civil matters.

22500 block Highway 99: A driver was issued a criminal citation for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and no valid driver’s license. Police initially conducted the traffic stop because the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant after he was found slumped over in his vehicle.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A boyfriend and girlfriend got into a verbal argument. No physical assault was reported.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from a front porch.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A resident reported a suspicious subject opened a backyard gate. The suspect left in a vehicle with another subject and was not located.

8200 block Talbot Road: A resident reported finding dead animals in their driveway. Police said it may be a court order violation from an ongoing issue between neighbors.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken and some items taken.

Jan. 19

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a store for stealing food.

9300 block Olympic View Drive: An unknown subject stole political signs from a subject’s property on three separate occasions.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Graffiti was discovered at a high school.

200 block Admiral Way: A firearm was found by a diver in water under the fishing pier.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a local business. The subject was located, arrested and removed from the business.

800 Puget Drive: Items were reported stolen from a porch.

23200 block Edmonds Way: A theft was captured on video surveillance cameras outside of a business.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified shoplifting suspect was contacted by law enforcement but fled on foot and was not located. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the business.

100 block 6th Avenue North: A domestic verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported. One of the subjects was arrested for an outstanding out-of-state warrant.

Jan. 20

23900 block Highway 99: An unidentified suspect stole keys and other items from a local business.

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault report involving adult roommates. Misdemeanor assault charges were referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

23900 block Highway 99: A subject poured alcohol on another subject before fleeing on a bus. The subject was identified and charges were referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A subject was arrest for multiple outstanding warrants and narcotics possession. The suspect was transferred to a medical facility for care and charges were referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A baby stroller with glasses and case was found and turned in to police for safekeeping.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a detained shoplifter at business and removed him at the request of staff.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: A traffic stop for a moving violation resulted in an arrest for narcotics possession when drug paraphernalia was discovered.

23000 block 102nd Place West: A social services agency requested a welfare check on an elderly man and juvenile located at the same residence. The man was contacted and no crime or immediate need for services were reported.

Jan. 21

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A warrant suspect reported theft of cell phone. The phone was returned to the man and he was arrested for multiple warrants.

10700 block 240th Place Southwest: A truck was prowled and tools were stolen. Mail boxes were also opened in the area.

23900 block Highway 99: A shattered window was reported at a business by an employee when arriving for work. However, there was no evidence of entry being made into building.

7600 block 195th Street Southwest: A parent reported finding suspicious emails on a child’s school email account.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was detained by store security before being arrested by police and booked into jail.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A property owner reported damage was done to a condo by a tenant who moved without notice.

10600 block 235th Place Southwest: Mail theft was reported after several residential mailboxes were found opened and empty.

23100 block 102nd Place West: A new homeowner found boxes of employment paperwork in a crawl space. The documents were returned to the company owning the documents.

22000 block Highway 99: A suspect was removed from motel property for loitering.

22100 block Highway 99: Drug charges are pending after police contacted a suspicious vehicle and saw drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 22

300 block Caspers Street: A vehicle hit-and-run collision was reported. The vehicle was found unoccupied but the driver was later located and arrested for DUI and other offenses.

18500 block 82nd Avenue West: A resident reported a vehicle was prowled and registration was stolen.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

1600 block 9th Avenue North: A resident reported fraud after personal information was stolen and bank accounts were opened without authorization.

8600 block 242nd Street Southwest: Local residents had a verbal argument over personal belongings.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a man and woman being arrested for misdemeanor warrants.

7700 block 195th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was smashed and property was stolen from inside.

Jan. 23

76th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after police conducted a traffic stop for equipment and moving violations.

24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle convertible top was cut overnight, but it is unknown if the vehicle was accessed by the suspect(s).

7600 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for drug and weapons charges after he was found slumped over unconscious in a parked vehicle. Drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm were found.

7600 block 200th Street Southwest: A package containing computer graphics card was stolen from a porch by unknown suspect(s).

7700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between a father and son was reported. No crime was determined.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by store security. The suspect was contacted by police, removed and criminal charges were referred.

21900 block Highway 99: A male shoplifting suspect was removed from a business at the request of store employees.

Jan. 24

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business, criminally cited and released.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after causing a disturbance at a grocery store. Charges are being pursued upon locating a stolen check and credit card in his possession.

23800 block Highway 99: Damage was done to a business’ locking mailbox.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.

21200 Highway 99: An Edmonds officer assisted another agency with locating a hit-and-run vehicle.

8200 block 212th Street Southwest: An apartment manager reported possible fraud involving a company check being used at a storage unit.

21900 view Highway 99: Police removed a man from a business after he initially refused to leave.

23500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for violating a court order after the protected person said the subject was outside residence.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a local retail store.

Jan. 25

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were involved in a verbal domestic disturbance.

8300 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight. A soft-sided cooler and vehicle documents were stolen.

20300 block 87th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and an endorsed check was reported missing.

20200 block 87th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled. No theft was reported.

8100 block 240th Street Southwest: Locking mailboxes were pried open and mail was stolen.

10400 block 226th Place Southwest: Unemployment fraud that began in early 2020 was reported.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Three unknown subjects knocked on the door of a local residence. They were not located.

23000 block Edmonds Way: Storage units at an apartment complex were broken into, but nothing was reported missing.

500 block Main Street: Two purses and miscellaneous items were discovered on a business property were turned over to police for safekeeping.

20600 block Maplewood Drive: A resident reported several store gift cards were stolen from a vehicle.

21000 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen while the owner was shopping inside a store.

21600 block Highway 99: A man was reported to have assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her workplace. Charges were referred for domestic violence assault.

Jan. 26

400 block Admiral Way: A group of juveniles were caught trespassing on a boat at a private dock.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified suspect stole groceries and an electric scooter from a business.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was located after the alarm at an abandoned building went off.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A civil complaint was reported involving an ongoing issue with a neighbor banging on the walls and yelling.

7900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled three weeks prior. A security camera was placed in the driveway and the resident captured suspicious people near his vehicle.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A property owner discovered video evidence of a former tenant preparing to move out, lighting some papers on fire in the driveway. The property owner also reported damage to the rented room and claimed the ex-tenant allowed others to access the property.

7900 block 218th Street Southwest: A resident was worried about a neighbor being the victim of domestic violence and wanted to know how best to proceed further when incidents occur.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A resident noticed damage to the rear of a vehicle when taking out the trash.

7800 block 175th Street Southwest: Sounds of multiple gunshots were reported that possibly came from a passing vehicle. Bullet casings were found at scene but no property damage or personal injury was reported.

22100 block Highway 99: An 0ut-of-state stolen vehicle was recovered at a business.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton