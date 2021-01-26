Edmonds police conducting traffic safety emphasis now through Feb. 7

Edmonds police are conducting both education and enforcement during a traffic safety emphasis now through Feb. 7, with a focus on areas of vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collisions on 2020.

The emphasis will also include well-known problem areas such as the Highway 99 and Highway 104 corridors and a five-block radius of 5th Avenue and Main Street, police said.

In 2020, Edmonds police investigated 18 incidents involving vehicles and pedestrians/bicyclists, with 14 of those in the first four months of the year. A large number of these occurred when vehicles were in or exiting parking lots, and pedestrians/bicyclists were crossing the exit. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or serious injuries in any of the incidents, police said.

“We know there are many other areas that are of concern to our community,” Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said. “We are starting here with a focus on education and making our roads safer.”