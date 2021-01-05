Updated: Firdale Market arson suspect in custody

Updated with new information.

Edmonds Police Department detectives said that a suspect identified in the Dec. 23, 2020 fire that destroyed Firdale Market in Firdale Village has been located and is in custody.

James P. Doggett is in the Skagit County Jail awaiting a court appearance on another charge, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt Josh McClure said.

Fire investigators determined the blaze, which was reported at 4:42 a.m. Dec. 23 and heavily damaged the conveience store, was intentionally set.

Edmonds police said earlier Tuesday that detectives had probable cause to arrest Doggett, 62, for arson.

He was seen in the area where the blaze was discovered, and was contacted before and after the fire. Doggett is believed to be transient and was known to have been in north Snohomish County since the arson, McClure said.

A video from the night of the incident can be seen here: Edmonds Police Arson Investigation 20-29825

Firdale Village is home to a variety of small retailers, restaurants and many pet-friendly businesses, plus the Phoenix Theater.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the convenience store. You can learn more about that and support the effort here.