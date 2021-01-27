Edmonds police seek to ID suspect vehicle in Tuesday night shooting on Olympic View Drive; no injuries or property damage discovered

Edmonds police are seeking information on a shooting that occurred just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 on Olympic View Drive. There were no injuries or property damage discovered following the incident.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, officers responded to multiple 911 calls regarding sounds of shots fired. After an extensive search, police found several shell casings in the road near the 9000 block of Olympic View Drive. “Officers conducted an extensive search of the homes in the area and were not able to locate anyone who had been injured or property that had been struck by the fired rounds,” McClure said.

During the investigation, officers recovered home surveillance footage showing a suspect vehicle, described as an unknown color sedan with fog lights (see image above). “Evidence collected appears to indicate that several shots were fired into the berm and brush along the roadway.

You can view the video here.

Police are continuing to investigate for additional evidence, McClure said, and ask that area residents check their home surveillance systems for any possible footage of the suspect vehicle. If you believe you have footage, call the dispatch center’s non-emergency number at 425-407-3999 and an officer will contact you.