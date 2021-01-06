Edmonds School District hosting community forums to address school overcrowding

Overcrowding is an issue at some Edmonds School District schools, and the district is looking into different short- and long-term solutions to address it. All are welcome to attend the upcoming community forums to learn about options under consideration.

Sherwood Elementary Capacity Community Forum

6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6

Westgate Elementary Capacity Community Forum

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7

College Place Middle and Edmonds eLearning Academy Capacity Community Forum

6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11

See the Edmonds School District Calendar for Zoom webinar details.