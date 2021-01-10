Edmonds Waterfront Center sponsoring free workshops on chronic pain, cancer, end-of-life planning

The Edmonds Waterfront is sponsoring several free workshops in coming weeks, all offered remotely via Zoom. To register, email Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org or call 425-774-5555.

Living Well with Chronic Pain

Tuesdays, Jan. 19-Feb. 23 (six-week series)

1-3:30 p.m.

Chronic pain not only impacts a person physically, but also alters their ability to plan for day-to-day challenges. It can also negatively impact a person’s relationships with others and could prevent that person from living life to the fullest. The goal of this program is to help the participant gain the skills to self-manage these issues in coordination with their health care team.

In this six-week series, participants will focus on building skills, sharing experiences, and offering support. Sessions are led by EWC Social Worker Michelle Reitan and Registered Nurse Sue Shearer. Participants will develop weekly action plans based on their need, share experiences, and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program.

Your Life, Your Wishes, Advanced Care Planning

Thursday, Jan. 21

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

While most Americans say they would prefer to live through the end of their lives at home, surrounded by friends and family, the reality is the exact opposite. This workshop is designed to educate people and stimulate ongoing conversations about health care decisions at the end of life. Presenters will help participants explore these questions:

1) Who will be your voice if you are unable to speak?

2) What life-sustaining treatments do you want?

3) What values shape your choices for treatment?

4) What documents make your choices known to others?

5) What options and alternative choices are there for burial?

This is a free community class about how to live well at the end of life by making choices now on health care options. Each participant will receive helpful handouts that they can take home to discuss and share with loved ones and their physician.

The Golden Years: Your Guide to Keeping the “C” in Cancer Away

Thursday, Feb. 4

11 a.m.-noon

Presented by Dr. Ragisha Gopalakrishnan, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

On World Cancer Day, virtually join a Seattle Cancer Care Alliance expert to learn what you can do to take a proactive approach to your health and in reducing your cancer risk. During this 40-minute presentation, you will gain knowledge about:

1) Your guide to screening: breast, colon and lung cancer

2) What should I do if I get a diagnosis of cancer?

3) Common misconceptions of chemotherapy

All attendees to this workshop will be entered to win a $30 gift card